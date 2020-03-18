Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,816,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 606,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,476,000 after acquiring an additional 59,700 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 581.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 864,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,643,000 after acquiring an additional 737,656 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PTLA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Shares of NASDAQ PTLA opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $462.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.98. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.58.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.96 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 282.00% and a negative net margin of 249.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

