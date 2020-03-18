PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Director Richard H. Fearon Purchases 9,000 Shares

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Director Richard H. Fearon bought 9,000 shares of PolyOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $121,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PolyOne stock opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.97. PolyOne Co. has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $37.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.97, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.84.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 24.03%. PolyOne’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PolyOne Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.93%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on POL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PolyOne by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,092,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,995,000 after buying an additional 33,269 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of PolyOne by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,604,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,019,000 after purchasing an additional 284,848 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PolyOne by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,580,000 after buying an additional 37,254 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in PolyOne by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,440,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,984,000 after acquiring an additional 15,576 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of PolyOne by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,424,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares in the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

