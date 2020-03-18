Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $19.89 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,109 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.3% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in Microsoft by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $146.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1,030.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $115.52 and a 12-month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra lifted their price target on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

