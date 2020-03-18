Piper Sandler Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will earn $5.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.68. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.76.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $153.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.98 and a 200 day moving average of $197.66. The stock has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.68. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $140.94 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,316.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,576,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.