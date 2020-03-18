Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dollar General in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.67. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.36 EPS.

DG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.30.

DG stock opened at $154.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.66 and a 200-day moving average of $157.55.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 407,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,534,000 after acquiring an additional 47,049 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,150,000 after acquiring an additional 52,323 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,194,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 19.02%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

