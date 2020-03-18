Piper Sandler Comments on Menlo Therapeutics Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNLO)

Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Menlo Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06).

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Menlo Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Menlo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of Menlo Therapeutics stock opened at $2.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.34. Menlo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNLO. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 15.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 31,998 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 20,066 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 53,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

