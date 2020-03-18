Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR)

Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Conifer in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Conifer’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get Conifer alerts:

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $25.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.94 million. Conifer had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CNFR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered Conifer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNFR opened at $2.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Conifer has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $4.94.

In other news, major shareholder Clarkston Ventures, Llc bought 28,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $111,108.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,135,769 shares in the company, valued at $8,372,214.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Anthony Hakala bought 13,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $53,598.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 47,017 shares of company stock valued at $184,807. Corporate insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Conifer at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.