Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Down 15.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)’s stock price traded down 15.5% on Monday after Raymond James downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James now has a $110.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $180.00. Pioneer Natural Resources traded as low as $57.24 and last traded at $59.72, 3,583,649 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 62% from the average session volume of 2,213,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.68.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PXD. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.27.

In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $258,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,029.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

