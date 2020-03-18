Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Stock Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.07% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Rex D. Mckinney bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.27 per share, for a total transaction of $40,905.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,753.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Irma Loya Tuder bought 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.95 per share, with a total value of $149,729.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,291.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SFBS opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.27. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $40.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.53.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $82.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.46 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 18.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

