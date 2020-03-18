Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 130,791.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,782,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,944,000 after buying an additional 2,780,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 845,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,189,000 after buying an additional 107,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

STLD stock opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.47. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STLD. Longbow Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

In related news, SVP Glenn Pushis purchased 18,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $485,832.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,305.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,885.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,555.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 42,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,393 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.