Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 26,385 Shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,385 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SJI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on South Jersey Industries from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. South Jersey Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day moving average is $31.34. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $34.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.38.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 4.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

