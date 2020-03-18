Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 23,479 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 23,479 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 53,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $43.79.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Crocs had a return on equity of 94.74% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $262.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.72) earnings per share. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 15,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $367,221.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,173.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $43,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,919.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $468,427 in the last three months. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CROX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CL King reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

