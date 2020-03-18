Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 11,908 Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,908 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. BidaskClub lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Trimble Inc has a 1-year low of $20.79 and a 1-year high of $46.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average of $40.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $826.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.13 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 25,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,138,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,521.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Bank sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $264,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,709.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,938 shares of company stock worth $4,005,430. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

