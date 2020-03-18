Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Forward Air worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FWRD. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Forward Air by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Forward Air by 80.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Forward Air by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Forward Air by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Forward Air by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 97.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Forward Air from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $48.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.72. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.86 and a fifty-two week high of $72.09. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.08). Forward Air had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $381.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

