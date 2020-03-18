Pinebridge Investments L.P. Lowers Position in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,871 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,403 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Universal Forest Products were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,382,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,949,000 after buying an additional 161,099 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Forest Products by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 516,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,639,000 after purchasing an additional 19,414 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Universal Forest Products by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 475,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after purchasing an additional 203,350 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Universal Forest Products by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 276,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 161,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 7.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 261,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 17,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UFPI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on Universal Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

In related news, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $427,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,944.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael G. Wooldridge acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,860.00. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Forest Products stock opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.72. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $58.10.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $998.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.94%. Universal Forest Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is 8.59%.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

