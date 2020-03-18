Pinebridge Investments L.P. Lowers Position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Kaman were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kaman during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Kaman during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KAMN. Alembic Global Advisors raised Kaman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Kaman from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Kaman stock opened at $38.91 on Wednesday. Kaman Co. has a one year low of $33.56 and a one year high of $68.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.41 and its 200 day moving average is $61.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Kaman had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $237.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kaman Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Kaman’s payout ratio is 49.08%.

In related news, CEO Neal J. Keating acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.23 per share, with a total value of $98,402.50. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Kaman

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

