Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its holdings in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Franklin Electric worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FELE. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 265.2% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $190,795.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $608,398.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,816.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FELE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $53.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.27. Franklin Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $61.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $320.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.53 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

