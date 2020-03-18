Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $1.25 Million Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,116 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 32,498 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWTR. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 284.1% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Twitter by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

TWTR stock opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average of $34.92. Twitter Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 9.15.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $270,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $54,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,184 shares of company stock worth $9,462,512 in the last three months. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TWTR. TheStreet raised Twitter from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $34.50 to $36.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.50 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.69.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

