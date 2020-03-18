Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 815.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,406 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $85,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 132.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 83,002 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 36.0% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,477,000 after buying an additional 50,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $972.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.82.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $122.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.50 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 28.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

PPBI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens cut their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

