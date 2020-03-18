Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,842 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,454 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 2,093.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $163,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $373,700 in the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $824.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.93. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average is $15.27.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $71.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.56 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 23.24%. Analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRKL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James started coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

