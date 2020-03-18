Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Holdings in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,619 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Avista by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,382,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,575,000 after acquiring an additional 261,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,934,000 after purchasing an additional 314,231 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Avista by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,433,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,923,000 after purchasing an additional 674,830 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,264,000 after acquiring an additional 15,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,062,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,108,000 after purchasing an additional 147,863 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVA stock opened at $51.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.38. Avista Corp has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $52.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.48.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $364.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.31 million. Avista had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 6.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avista Corp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 93.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVA shares. Guggenheim downgraded Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Avista from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,008,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 192,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,713,060.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $783,520.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 223,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,927,067.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,842,270 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

