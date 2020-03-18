Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,972 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.05% of American Equity Investment Life worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 481.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,407,000 after purchasing an additional 841,339 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth $14,175,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 412.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 482,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,443,000 after buying an additional 388,406 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 45.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 787,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,062,000 after buying an additional 244,964 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,757,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,609,000 after buying an additional 217,543 shares during the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEL. Raymond James lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

In other news, CEO Anant Bhalla bought 5,500 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $89,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,787.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 20,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.85. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.73.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.33. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

