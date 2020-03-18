Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,060,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after buying an additional 53,294 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 759,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after acquiring an additional 36,279 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 890.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 248,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 254,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 152,705 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HT opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $19.58.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $132.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 29.55%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.73%.

In other news, CEO Jay H. Shah acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $124,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 413,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,805.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Neil H. Shah bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 471,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,757.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 112,356 shares of company stock worth $1,182,993. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $11.81.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

