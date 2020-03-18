Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires Shares of 28,161 AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 28,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in AutoNation by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 214,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $9,653,836.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,291.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 437,424 shares of company stock worth $19,820,268 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.22. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.19. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average is $47.90.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AN. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet cut AutoNation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra decreased their target price on AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AutoNation from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

