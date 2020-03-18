Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PRGO. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Perrigo from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Get Perrigo alerts:

PRGO opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.06. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $40.17 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perrigo news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $126,293.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,313.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Perrigo by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Perrigo by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Perrigo by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Perrigo by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 110,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.