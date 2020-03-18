Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.86% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PRGO. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Perrigo from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.
PRGO opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.06. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $40.17 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.41.
In other Perrigo news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $126,293.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,313.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Perrigo by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Perrigo by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Perrigo by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Perrigo by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 110,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.
Perrigo Company Profile
Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.
