Perpetual Ltd Lowers Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Perpetual Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,564 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,211,015 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $190,977,000 after acquiring an additional 146,867 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,361,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after acquiring an additional 238,934 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 73,972 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1,494.8% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.26.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $146.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.70. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $115.52 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,030.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

