Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $40.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Performance Food Group traded as low as $18.54 and last traded at $18.46, with a volume of 24593 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 28th. ValuEngine cut Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.88.

In other news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 3,987 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.46 per share, with a total value of $209,158.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,666.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.86 per share, with a total value of $83,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,174 shares in the company, valued at $635,183.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,987 shares of company stock worth $507,158. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 88,430 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,496 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after buying an additional 44,429 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,922 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 27,204 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Performance Food Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 373,757 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $19,241,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Performance Food Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,121 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.87.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

