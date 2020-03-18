Peel Hunt Reiterates “Reduce” Rating for Plus500 (LON:PLUS)

Plus500 (LON:PLUS)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PLUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Plus500 from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Plus500 from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of LON PLUS opened at GBX 804 ($10.58) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 887.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 824.54. The company has a market cap of $785.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 10.72, a current ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Plus500 has a 12-month low of GBX 399.70 ($5.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 989.60 ($13.02).

In other news, insider Asaf Elimelech acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 935 ($12.30) per share, with a total value of £46,750 ($61,496.97). Also, insider Elad Even-Chen acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 831 ($10.93) per share, with a total value of £91,410 ($120,244.67).

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

