Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for GVC (LON:GVC)

GVC (LON:GVC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GVC has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of GVC from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GVC in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a report on Monday, March 2nd. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of GVC from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of GVC from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GVC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,102.77 ($14.51).

Shares of GVC opened at GBX 325 ($4.28) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.82, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. GVC has a one year low of GBX 437.40 ($5.75) and a one year high of GBX 956.80 ($12.59). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 789.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 815.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of -12.31.

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

