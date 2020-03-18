Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of LON:GKP opened at GBX 62.30 ($0.82) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.61, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 157.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 199.60. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 1 year low of GBX 84.20 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 276.50 ($3.64).
About Gulf Keystone Petroleum
Further Reading: How is inflation measured?
Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.