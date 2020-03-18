Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:GKP opened at GBX 62.30 ($0.82) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.61, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 157.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 199.60. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 1 year low of GBX 84.20 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 276.50 ($3.64).

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the Republic of Algeria, and the United Kingdom. The company's principal asset is Shaikan block that covers an area of 283 square kilometers located north-west of Erbil.

