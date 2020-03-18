Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for IMI (LON:IMI)

IMI (LON:IMI)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,125 ($14.80) to GBX 1,230 ($16.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,340 ($17.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup raised IMI to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,132.86 ($14.90).

Shares of LON IMI opened at GBX 786.60 ($10.35) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,034.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,066.67. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.10. IMI has a 12-month low of GBX 867.80 ($11.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98).

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

