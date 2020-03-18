PDC Energy Inc Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for PDC Energy in a report issued on Thursday, March 12th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy producer will earn $0.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.86.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PDCE. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of PDC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.56.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $6.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.85. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $47.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $265.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.35 million.

In related news, Director Mark E. Ellis acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $175,300.00. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $95,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $453,892.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

