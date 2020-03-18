Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,650 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Paycom Software from $278.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paycom Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Paycom Software from $234.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.25.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $216.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $288.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.15, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. Paycom Software Inc has a 1 year low of $174.02 and a 1 year high of $342.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.34 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.47% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

