Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) CEO Charles L. Harrington Purchases 5,000 Shares

Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) CEO Charles L. Harrington purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.51 per share, for a total transaction of $142,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,826.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PSN opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27. Parsons Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.83 and its 200-day moving average is $38.28.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.35). Parsons had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $928.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Parsons Corp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Parsons by 420.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,924,000 after buying an additional 1,027,076 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,232,000. Benin Management CORP grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 17,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,646,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at $4,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Parsons in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Parsons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.