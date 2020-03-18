Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $223.00 to $162.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Parker-Hannifin traded as low as $123.07 and last traded at $124.42, with a volume of 60946 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.32.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PH. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $233.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.92.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $397,612.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,872.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $468,494,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,948,000 after buying an additional 363,498 shares during the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 446,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,798,000 after buying an additional 257,941 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 360.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 206,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,296,000 after buying an additional 161,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,170,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,845,000 after buying an additional 153,868 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

