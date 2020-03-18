Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. Investec downgraded shares of Paragon Banking Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 555 ($7.30) in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 543 ($7.14) price target (up previously from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 445 ($5.85) to GBX 495 ($6.51) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Paragon Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 552.43 ($7.27).

PAG stock opened at GBX 307.80 ($4.05) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $851.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.08. Paragon Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 355.80 ($4.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 555.50 ($7.31). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 476.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 491.51.

In other news, insider Nigel S. Terrington sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.80), for a total transaction of £2,068,000 ($2,720,336.75).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

