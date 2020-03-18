Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

In other news, Director Robert C. Lyons purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,808.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKG opened at $93.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52-week low of $71.05 and a 52-week high of $114.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.13.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

