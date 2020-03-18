Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Short Interest Up 6.1% in February

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the February 13th total of 2,460,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 420,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 246.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

PPBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reduced their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average of $30.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $122.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

