Oxford Asset Management LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Oxford Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 105,656 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Viavi Solutions worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,211,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $108,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,600 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,602,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,037,000 after purchasing an additional 772,180 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 215.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,082,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,243,000 after purchasing an additional 739,556 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,658,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,872,000 after purchasing an additional 593,547 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 2,362,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,438,000 after purchasing an additional 390,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 57.84 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.59. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $16.35.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $313.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.83 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $27,979.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,300.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

