Oxford Asset Management LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Oxford Asset Management LLP cut its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,242 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.20% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 50.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 14,989 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 134.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 23.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 34,129 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 220.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

SYBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.54. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.21 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 33.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.37%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.