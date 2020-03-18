Oxford Asset Management LLP Trims Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Oxford Asset Management LLP decreased its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 248.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 870,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,995,000 after acquiring an additional 620,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,909,000 after acquiring an additional 531,348 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,153,000 after acquiring an additional 181,884 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 282,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,281,000 after acquiring an additional 141,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 357,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 4,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $228,954.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $1,347,888.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,296 shares in the company, valued at $9,497,227.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,811 shares of company stock worth $7,155,464 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.62. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.08 and a fifty-two week high of $62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. First Analysis lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

