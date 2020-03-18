Oxford Asset Management LLP Trims Position in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Oxford Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 64.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,917 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 87.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $901.71 million, a P/E ratio of 52.08 and a beta of 0.81. Scholastic Corp has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.37.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.00 million. Scholastic had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 3.73%. Scholastic’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Scholastic Corp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCHL. ValuEngine raised shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

