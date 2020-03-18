Oxford Asset Management LLP Takes Position in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 164,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.06% of GrafTech International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

In other news, Director Anthony R. Taccone bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.53 per share, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,520.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GrafTech International stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67. GrafTech International Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $14.84.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $414.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.45 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 41.58% and a negative return on equity of 103.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. GrafTech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.