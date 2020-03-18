Oxford Asset Management LLP Takes Position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 99,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Amarin by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at about $774,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Amarin by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 18,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. Amarin Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $143.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMRN. BidaskClub lowered Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Amarin in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Amarin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amarin in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amarin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.85.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

