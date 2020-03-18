Oxford Asset Management LLP Takes $2.04 Million Position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 50.6% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 26.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 305.4% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 23,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 17,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 10.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $180.66 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $260.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.65 and its 200 day moving average is $229.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 13.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. BidaskClub cut Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.57.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

