Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 8,994 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Oxford Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,994 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in National Research were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of National Research by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of National Research by 5.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Research in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of National Research by 7.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,475,000 after acquiring an additional 16,351 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of National Research by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 39.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NRC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of National Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $210,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,798. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NRC stock opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $913.49 million, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.34. National Research Co. has a 52 week low of $35.01 and a 52 week high of $71.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.62 million during the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 117.23% and a net margin of 25.32%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

