Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 74,197 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 74,197 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.26% of Dorian LPG worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61. The company has a market cap of $393.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Dorian LPG Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $16.68.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $85.44 million for the quarter.

In other Dorian LPG news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $45,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,193.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

LPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dorian LPG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

