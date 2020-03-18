Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 39,077 Shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,606 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,077 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 608,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,668,000 after purchasing an additional 234,600 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. AJO LP increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 101,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 50,007 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 23,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $37.37 on Wednesday. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $35.29 and a 12-month high of $56.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROCK. BidaskClub cut Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

