Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 29,864 Shares of CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Oxford Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,864 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.17% of CSW Industrials worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSWI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti lifted their price target on CSW Industrials from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

In related news, Director Storch Debra Von acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.82 per share, for a total transaction of $63,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,696 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $110,341.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,696 shares of company stock worth $490,217 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $71.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CSW Industrials Inc has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $81.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.89 million, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.03 and its 200 day moving average is $72.43.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $83.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

