Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 18,621 Shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Oxford Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,621 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.23% of Malibu Boats worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 98.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MBUU shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

MBUU stock opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $568.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.63. Malibu Boats Inc has a 52 week low of $24.68 and a 52 week high of $52.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.13 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 39.76% and a net margin of 9.79%. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats Inc will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

